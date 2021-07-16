Stanley Edward Tatroe, 50, of Cameron died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. He was born January 14, 1971, in Medford, WI to Larry and Zelda (Sleck) Tatroe, was raised in Chippewa Falls, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He earned his Associates's Degree in Business Administration from CVTC. He was married in Cameron, WI on February 8, 2020, to Milissa Tripp. Stan managed KFC in Rice Lake for nearly 30 years before purchasing Kids Korner Pizza in Rice Lake. In his spare time, Stan loved to ride his Harley-Davidson, hunt, ride snowmobile, camp, watch the Packers, play on his tractor, create smoked masterpieces on the grill and spend quality time with friends at the Midway.
He is survived by his loving wife, Milissa, and her daughter, Beth (fiancee, Travis Ritter) Frolik; children: Justis, Samantha, Sierra; grandchildren: Cedric, Nicholas, and Malachai; parents: Zelda (Gary) Harsh of Phillips and Larry (Jackie) Tatroe of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandmother, Marion Sleck; paternal grandmother, Jane Tatroe; his sister, Melissa (Bob) Pecha of Eau Claire; stepsiblings: Shane, Nicole, Scott, Mckenzie, and Michael; his dog, Badger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of Stan's life will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake. Pallbearers are Al Galindo, Chris Gunderson, Travis Brazeau, Craig Jiskra, Mike Langerude, and Dean Hamilton. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
