Stanley Miller, 70, peacefully passed away on January 1, 2021 at his home in the arms of his loving wife. He was born Sept. 12, 1950.
He is preceded in death by his father Harold Miller, step-brother Bobby Czekalski, and step-father Leo Czekalski. He is survived by his mother Connie Miller Czekalski, four brothers, three sisters, three step-brothers and one step-sister. Additional survivors include his wife, Christie Miller, two sons Joshua and Jacob (Sarah) and seven grandchildren, Luke (18), Tyler (17), Alyssa (14), Grace (12), Lily (12), Carver (10), and Colton (7).
A visitation will be held on January 23, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Rice Lake Assembly of God, a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 p.m.
