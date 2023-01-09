Sister Loretta Lonsdorf, OSM, 96, died peacefully at Brentwood Senior Communities in Rice Lake, WI, on Dec. 31, 2022.

She was born in Athens, WI on June 2, 1926, the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Greiner) Lonsdorf.

