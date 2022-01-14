Sonny Kruse, 85 of Cameron died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his home with Mary, his loving partner of 30+ years by his side. He was born on September 4, 1936, to Victor and Helen (Norton) Kruse in Strathcona, MN. He was raised in the Cambridge Isanti, MN area.
Sonny bought and sold horses and livestock most of his life. He raised registered black and white paint and quarter horses at Milaca until moving to WI in 1990. He bought and sold cattle for Jack Link Farms for a while and then on his own. He loved his work and his customers and vowed never to retire, only slowing down a bit the last two years due to health issues.
Sonny is survived by his life partner, Mary Johnston, her daughters, Carrie (Jason), Maggie (Brandon) and Molly (Shaine); and two grandsons, Wyatt and Gabriel who he loved as his own. He was so proud to be Papa and loved taking Wyatt to work with him, hoping to make a cattle jockey out of him. Wyatt adored him and was always ready to jump in the truck and go with him.
He is also survived by one son, Audie; three daughters, Debbie, Kitty, and Kim (Danny); grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Gerry (Jan), Steve (Becky), Mike (Carol) and Bobby (Melody); sister, Carol; nieces, nephews, and former wife Lela.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Hazel, her husband, Byron; and nephew, Randy; and his sister, Esther.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Details will be posted on Facebook.
If desired, condolences may be sent to the family at mjj54822@yahoo.com.
Service provided by Cremation Society of WI, Altoona. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
