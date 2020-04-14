Sonja Mechura, Age 81, of Birchwood, WI passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 31, 1939, in Rice Lake, WI to Matthew and Myrtle Blechinger. Sonja was married to Edward Mechura on November 6, 1958 in St. Paul, MN.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim Hall (Ronald Amborn) of Rice Lake; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Danielle Mechura of Rice Lake; five grandchildren, Jesse and Joshua Hall, Nicole and Jade Amborn, and Jacquelyn Mechura; three great grandchildren, Gavin, Gage and Ashton. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; mother and father, Matthew and Myrtle Blechinger; sister, Viola; and two brothers, Wes and Bob Blechinger.
Services will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restriction on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.