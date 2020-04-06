Sidney Goffin 93, formerly of Radisson, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Apache Junction, Arizona with his step children by his side. Mr. Goffin was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp, having served on the USS Antietam during World War II. After the war, he came back to Radisson where he was the proprietor of the original Gambles Store. He was also an avid outdoors-man, and loved spending time hunting and fishing. He gained life long friends and had so much respect for his hunting and fishing buddies.
A service will be held at a later date at the Radisson Cemetery. Further notice will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.