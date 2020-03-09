Shirley Jan passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 89 in Monticello, Minnesota.
Shirley was born on January 28, 1931 in Rice Lake to Francis and Ruth Grover. Shirley graduated high school from Rice Lake and went on to beauty school, styling hair. She later married Loel Jan on June 8, 1958. Their marriage was blessed with six beautiful children. Shirley loved her family and spent as much time with them as possible. She had a pure love for all people and animals, and it truly showed.
Survivors include her two sons, David (Kim) Jan of McKinney, Texas and Gary (Debbie) Jan of St. Michael, Minnesota; three daughters, Shelley (Bill) Hansen of Big Lake, Minnesota, Trina (Shane) Newlun of Elroy, Wisconsin, and Robin (Jeff) Gertz of Big Lake, Minnesota; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; step parents; father of children; daughter, Kathy Rae Jan; and sister, Joan Scherz.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, WI, with burial of her remains in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, with a small luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to her funeral service on Friday, March 27, 2020
