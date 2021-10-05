Shirley Hubler, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home in Rice Lake.
She was born on March 29, 1929 to Erwin and Elsie (Reinders) Baumann in Milwaukee, WI. Shirley was married to Robert M. Hubler on August 26, 1950 at St. Bernards Rectory in Wauwatosa, WI.
She is survived by children, John (Margie) Hubler, Mary Hubler, Ellen (Roger) Domask, Tom (Diane) Hubler and Paul (Patty) Hubler; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Rosemary Baumann; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hubler in 2005; a son, Robert M. Hubler Jr. in 2020; her brother, John Baumann in 1991; her parents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Shirley Hubler and her son, Robert M. Hubler Jr., at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rice Lake Public Library where Shirley volunteered for many years or to local food pantries, the Rice Lake Free Clinic, Pink Ribbon Advocacy, and Benjamin House.
