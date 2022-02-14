Shirley Gavin, 85, of Bruce passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Shirley was born on May 5th, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Shimon. She spent her younger years helping her parents pick strawberries and green beans for the local market. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic school and graduated from Rice Lake High School. She married Daniel Edward Gavin on August 12th, 1962 at the Mission Church in Wingate, New Mexico by Reverend Silver, a mission priest. They made their residence in Chinle, AZ.
Shirley assisted Dan in the classroom on the reservation in Arizona. She was a wonderful cook and her family enjoyed many of her specialties, which included meatloaf and potato salad. She managed and worked at multiple restaurants in Bruce and Ladysmith. She later worked at Rockwell Automation in Ladysmith, where she retired at the age of 71.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mike (Teri) Gavin of Bruce; daughter, Jodie (Randy) Berthold of Bruce; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack (Gail) Shimon of Cameron, Jim (Ann) Shimon of Birchwood; and one sister, Maryann Meyers of Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial was held at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing at 1:00 p.m. prior to service, on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bruce with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva celebrating. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery.
A special thank you to Shirley's caregivers: Sheryll, Jean, Jodi, Joan, Krystelle, Fe, Brenda, Nancy, and family members.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
