Shirley McGiffin, age 84, of Barron, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born on February 4, 1937 in Rice Lake to Jacob and Marceline (Hazelberg) Hoegger. Shirley participated in church activities at Our Savior’s Lutheran, Campia, WI. She was an active 4-H member of Doyle Juniors 4-H Club.
After high school, Shirley attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. She graduated in 1959 with a double major in Sociology and Christian Education. She graduated Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation, she moved to Montana and did parish work.
She married Bob McGiffin on February 17, 1962, and settled in Barron County. She got a job as a social worker and Bob worked in farming. In 1977, Shirley became the Director of the Barron County Department of Social Services. After working 39 years in social services, Shirley retired to expand the family grain farm with her son.
Shirley loved helping others. She enjoyed a good chat and fellowship with family, friends and colleagues throughout her life.
She is survived by a son, Peter McGiffin (Sue Tomesh Haughian) of Barron; a daughter, Miriam McGiffin of Barron; a brother, David Hoegger of Elko, Nevada; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McGiffin; her parents, Jacob and Marceline; a special friend, Marcus Miller and a sister, Marlene Lien.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. Visitation were held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14 at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
