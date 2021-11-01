Shirley Ann Thurston was born on February 26, 1937 in La Crosse, WI to Edward W. and Dorothy M. (Meyer) Bell. Shirley grew up on a farm in Barre Mills, WI and graduated from West Salem High School in 1955. After graduation she worked in the bookkeeping department at Northern Engraving Mfg. Co. and then at Trane Co. in the accounting department in La Crosse, WI.
Shirley married Thomas Thurston on July 12, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, WI. In 1963 they moved to Menomonie, WI and she worked at the Bank of Menomonie for three years while Tom attended UW-Stout. In 1967 they moved to Rice Lake, WI and she was a stay at home mom for several years.
After moving to Rice Lake, Shirley worked at Lakeview Medical Center, first for the Fund Drive in 1976, then as secretary for the administrator. Later she worked for many years as the Payroll Coordinator. She retired from Lakeview Medical Center in 1996 after 20 years of employment.
Tom and Shirley designed and built their home together on Butternut Hills Golf Course in Sarona, WI in 1989. After retirement Shirley volunteered for six years as an AARP tax preparer. She also volunteered for many years as a day manager for Yours Mine & Ours Thrift Store in Rice Lake, which was very important for her. Shirley enjoyed helping people.
Shirley enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and curling. She was an active member of the Rice Lake Curling Club for over 40 years. She served as treasurer/secretary of the ladies golf league for many years and then as league chairperson for several years.
Shirley especially enjoyed her two grandchildren Joe and Isabel. They were a very important part of her life. Their activities were a great source of pride and joy.
Shirley is survived by her husband Tom of Sarona, WI; her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Cindi Thurston of Rice Lake, WI; her daughter and son-in-law Susan Thurston and Kevin Okerlund of Springfield, OR; her brother and sister-in-law LeRoy and Karen Bell of La Crosse, WI; her two grandchildren Joseph Thurston of Madison, WI and Isabel Thurston on Los Angeles, CA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and son Mark Thomas.
Services will be held on Saturday November 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, WI with visitation at 1:00 p.m., funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice Care Services at 2304 S Main St., Rice Lake, WI 54868 or Hearts of Gold Home Care at 38 W 5th Ave, Shell Lake, WI 54871, in memory of Shirley Thurston.
