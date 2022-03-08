Shirley Kieffer, 86, of Cumberland, WI passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022 at the Care and Rehab Nursing Home in Cumberland, WI.

She was born on September 21, 1935 in Faribault, Minnesota to Lee and Laura (Stadler) Hanson and graduated with the class of 1954 from Bethlehem Academy of Faribault.

