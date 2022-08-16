Shirley A. Richter, age 84, of Cameron, WI passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Meadowbrook of Chetek. She was born March 8, 1938, the daughter of Norman & Selma (Wahl) Frisinger at Barron, where she was also raised and attended school. On November 8, 1958, she married Francis Richter at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI. With Francis being in the armed forces, they traveled and made their homes all across the U.S. They were blessed with 3 of their own children and became foster parents to many, beloved babies throughout their lives as well. Shirley loved babies. If there was a baby in the room, you were guaranteed to come second in line for attention. Shirley was a very kind, loving, sweet woman, and she wasn’t afraid to tell you just what she thought. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, porcelain doll collecting and was also very involved with her church. She often helped out with lunches there.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Francis on January 6, 2021, two sisters: Norma Clement & Ilene Scheil, two brothers: Guy & Kenneth Frisinger and grandson: Andrew Braden. She is survived by her children: Bruce (Ann) Richter, Norman (Mandy) Richter & Michelle Richter (James Braden), grandchildren: Courtney Meyer, Tyler Richter, Amber & Autum Braden, Dillon, Nicholas, Matthew & Benjamin Richter, great-grandchildren: Katrina & Ethan Meyer, Makhia & Landon Richter & Merissa Seifert, brothers: Russell (Donna) & Jerry (Mary) Frisinger, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.