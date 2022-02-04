Sharon Woods, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI, died Monday, January 31, 2022 in Rochester, MN.
She was born on April 7, 1948 in Cumberland, WI to Bennie and Blanche (Hergert) Wallin. Sharon graduated from Cumberland High School in 1966 and then she attended UW LaCrosse and UW Eau Claire. She was married to Jerrold “Jerry” Woods on March 21, 1970 in Cumberland.
Sharon was the bookkeeper for Rice Lake Animal Hospital for many years and also worked at JCPenney. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, a member of Rice Lake Fortnightly, and enjoyed attending the Fish Trap Open Tournament Golf Outing. Sharon had a faith that helped her develop her love for our Lord and Savior. She was a Sunday School Teacher years ago and loved her canine friends.
She will be remembered for her love for her family, her lake lot in Cumberland, playing and watching her grandchildren, going to sporting events and snowmobiling. Sharon had a beautiful smile and a positive attitude toward life.
She is survived by her husband, Jerrold “Jerry” Woods; three children, Jennie (Steve) Diercks, Brian (Valerie) Woods and Erick (Laura) Woods; eight grandchildren, Paige, Parker and Philip Diercks; Benjamin and Brenden Woods; Emily, Lucas and Eliot Woods;
Funeral Services will be (was) held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Arthur Bergren officiating, with interment in Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 8 at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake and St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
