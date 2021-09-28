Scott Franson, age 62, of Haugen, WI, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Rice Lake surrounded by his family that adored him.
He was born on March 23, 1959 in St. Louis Park, MN to Ralph and Martha (Lamberton) Franson. Scott graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1977. He was married to Claudia Zubrod on May 12, 1979 in Plymouth, MN. In 1994 the family moved to Rice Lake, WI. Scott was in the grocery business since he was 14 years old.
Scott enjoyed photography, traveling to the North Shore, was a movie enthusiast, working in the yard, listening to music, woodworking, working in the grocery store and most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Dawn Franson of Rice Lake and Eric and Jodie Franson of Ladysmith, WI; daughter, Melissa Franson of Haugen; three grandchildren, Michael (Maija), Collin and Ava; a brother, Michael Franson of Ellsworth, WI; a sister, Jane Allen of Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Franson; a grandson, Aiden Franson; his parents, Ralph and Martha Franson; a brother, Marc Franson; and a sister, Barbara Osman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Paul Green officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.