Sara LeMay, 48, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away on June 10, 2022, after a tragic car accident.

Sara was born on June 16, 1973, to Brenda LeMay in Cornell, WI. She grew up in Cornell with her mother and sister. Sara and her sister, DeeAnna made many memories together through the years in the small town. After graduating from Cornell High School in 1991, she went on to join the workforce. She worked many jobs throughout her life, but her passion was food service. She worked at places including Syverson Nursing Home, Sacred Heart Hospital, Hy-Vee, Gas Stations, Bartending, and School lunch service. Sara loved music, art, tattoos, and spending time with family and friends. She was a social butterfly that told it how it was. 

