Sanford Maltman, age 65, of Rice Lake, WI died on  Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 6, 1954 in Maryville, Tennessee to Kenneth Jr. and Mary (Greene) Maltman.

Sanford graduated from High School and then worked in the construction business for many years.

He left behind his two brothers, Kenneth Maltman and Jeff Maltman; three sisters, Toni Saylor, Kym Collar and Tracey Maltman Hodges; his significant other, Teresa Breault and her three children as he grew to love them he treated them like they were his own, Jeremy Breault, Nicholas Breault and Kelly Breault (Josh McNicholas) with many grandchildren.

Sanford was a kind man, very loving and will be greatly missed.  He lived for his family because his family was the most important thing to him.  

Family services will be held at a later date.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sanford Maltman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

