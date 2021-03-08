Sandra Russell, formerly from Barron, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 3rd 2021 at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI after a five year battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Sandra was born to Howard and Merlyn Hanson of Cameron, WI on November 17, 1955. Sandra was always a glowing light with her friends and family. She spent her time faithfully attending church, being a caretaker to parents and relatives as well as being a doting mother and wife. Sandra enjoyed music, dancing, singing, traveling, reading and baking. She loved to share her baking. She honored her relationships with others and could always be seen connecting with those in her community.
Sandra was survived by her husband of 44 years, Scott Russell of Shell Lake, WI and daughter, Leanne (Karl) Halling of Woodbury, MN. She was survived by siblings, Sharon (Doug) Loyas, Betty (John) Tschernach, Mervin (Pat) Hanson, Herbert Hanson, Brad (LeAnn) Hanson and Randy Hanson. In addition to many nieces andnephews, cousins and numerous friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Sandra at the Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge on May 22nd from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Sandra’s final resting place will be Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.