Samuel “Slim” Italiano Jr, age 73, a resident of Sarona, died at his home with his wife at his side on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Samuel was born on September 26, 1949, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to parents Samuel Sr and Elvira (Congemi) Italiano. The day after graduating from Waukesha South High School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps, where he served from 1969 until his honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1973. He was a proud veteran of Vietnam where he served in the Combined Action Platoon (CAP) 4-1-2 Unit and volunteered as a Tunnel Rat while serving 1 ½ tours in Vietnam. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Combat Action Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Civil Action Color 1st Class with Palm and Fram, Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Fram. On August 26, 1972, he was united in marriage to Gretchen Berg in Brunswick, Maine. After their marriage and Samuel’s discharge, the couple made their home in Pewaukee where he worked as a printer at Quad Graphics. Samuel kept being called to the Northwoods after traveling with his family as a child to a friends’ home in the Peshtigo area. Finally, in 2006, the couple packed up and moved to their home near Sarona and were in the Northwoods once again where he loved to live. He loved deer hunting, which started in Pewaukee with his father and brother, fishing, and leatherwork. Sam was a kind man who loved his family, friends, and his Church.
