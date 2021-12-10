Sam Prilaman, age 79, passed away at Cambridge Assisted Living in Rice Lake Wisconsin on December 2, 2021. He was hospitalized with Covid after having been vaccinated with only one shot earlier this fall.
Sam was born on November 13, 1942 to Freeman and Vera (Walhovd) Prilaman in the Town of Meteor, growing up on a small farm in the rural area west of Exeland, Wisconsin. Sam attended Valley View country school and Bruce High School graduating in 1961.
He is survived by son, Reed Prilaman; grandchildren, Nick Prilaman and Emma Torres; Daughter, Twyla Russell; grandchildren, Rebecca Russell, and Heather McDowell; great-grandson, Jaxon McDowell; all of Yukon, Oklahoma; sister, Peggy Marxen, of Middleton, WI.
Sam returned to the area about 20 years ago, living in Rice Lake in retirement. Sam was a hard worker throughout his life and valued the many friends he made over the years, working in the telephone and cable installing business. He was devoted to his work and enjoyed his travels all across the country.
At his request there will be no funeral services. St. Croix Hospice was with him and at the end. Those who wish may make a donation to St. Croix Hospice, 107 Oak Street East, Frederic, Wi 54837. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
