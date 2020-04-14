Ryan Thorp, age 41, of Hayward, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Ryan was born April 25, 1978 in Rice Lake, WI. He was raised in Rice Lake, New Glarus, and Barron, WI. He graduated from Barron High School in 1996. The lessons of honesty and hard work instilled in him by his parents and Grandpa Raymond would serve him well in life. Ryan went to work for Shirriff Construction of Hayward, WI. Ryan worked there as a carpenter for over 20 years where his boss, Bill, and the crew became like a second family to him.
Ryan’s favorite thing was being a Dad. He was blessed with his daughter Ashlea in 1996. He was joined in marriage to Melissa DeWitt on June 12, 2008 in Hayward, WI. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters: Summer, Elise, and Emily. Ryan loved spending time with his family in the Northwoods. Days walking down dirt roads collecting agates or hiking the trails at Copper Falls were time well spent making memories with his girls. Hunting, fishing, camping , ice skating, and four wheeling were all family events. Ryan also loved pumpkin carving, reading books, raising chickens, and playing catch with his girls and the family dog Max. No matter where the girls were, Ryan always called at 7:30 p.m. to let them know he loved them and to say good night. Ryan will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Melissa; his daughters, Ashlea (Alex) Laury of Austin, MN, Summer Thorp, Elise Thorp, and Emily Thorp, all of Hayward, WI; mother, Susan Thorp (Ed Kuenzi) of Monticello, WI; father, William Thorp of Brooklyn, WI; and step sister, Jennifer Niffenegger of Monticello, WI, along with several aunts and uncles, cousins, and a long list of friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A gathering celebrating Ryan’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
