Ruthie Kliegle, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was born on February 18, 1951 in Rice Lake to Joseph and Virginia (Hahn) Posta. Ruthie was very active in the Special Olympics. She loved stories about History, embroidering, watching the religion network, reading the Bible, playing with children, all animals and working on crafts.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Kliegle of Rice Lake; a son, Steven (Lynette) Posta of Rice Lake; two grandchildren, Chandler and Skyler; two sisters, Beverly Posta and Sharon Posta; four brothers, Ron Posta, Duane Posta, Gerald Posta and Allen Posta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kliegle; her parents, Joseph and Virginia Posta; sister, Roxanne Posta; two brothers, Dennis and Joseph Posta.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with interment in National Bohemian Cemetery in Haugen, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
