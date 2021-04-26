Ruth Mlejnek, passed away from this life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, surrounded by her family, reaching the age of 84 years.
She was born on July 22, 1936, at Langdon, North Dakota to Peter and Ella (Amoth) Toews. Ruth grew to womanhood in North Dakota, and received her education in a one room country school. She shared many pleasant memories of growing up in a family of twelve children.
At the age of thirteen, she gave her heart to the Lord, and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, by Minister Joe Isaac. Although she faced some challenges in her life, the church was precious to her, and she embraced this faith until the end, leaving us with the assurance that she has gone to be with her Savior.
In her early twenties, Mom worked as a nursing assistant in various places. She and her sister, Myrtle, lived in Jamestown, ND, near their brother, Ivan, for two years, while he was in 1W service. Her work, there, in a mental hospital was a highlight in her life and she enjoyed sharing memories of this time.
Upon leaving Jamestown, Mom joined her family, who had relocated to Almena, Wisconsin where she continued working as a nursing assistant, until she met her future husband.
She was married to James Mlejnek, at the Collingwood School House, on December 11, 1960, by her father, Minister Peter Toews. They enjoyed sixty precious years together. They made their home, and raised their family, on the Mlejnek family dairy farm near Rice Lake. Their union was blessed with three children, two sons and one daughter. Her children and grandchildren were very dear to her.
Our mother’s caring heart blessed many people as she reached out to them in various ways. To her, every occasion deserved a card.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James; children, Dennis, Nancy, Gerald and wife, Loretta; five grandchildren: Dalyn, Bethany and husband, Mark Wiens, Janae, Trevor and Jerra, all of Rice Lake; two brothers, Willard and Gwen and Morrell and Yvonne; three sisters, Myrtle and Richard Hagelberger, Erma and Maynard Hanes, and Sylvia Emerson; two sisters-in-law, Lydia Toews and Gertie Toews; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service for Ruth Mlejnek was held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barron Mennonite Church in Barron. A visitation was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Sunday morning. Burial was at the Barron Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
