Ruth (Blair) Sandmann, age 83, passed away on September 21, 2021.
Ruth was born on March 6, 1938 in Barron to Clarence and Alta (Hammond) Blair. Growing up she loved to ride horses and help her Dad on the dairy farm. She graduated from Barron High School in 1956.
After high school, she attended Pillsbury Bible College in Owatonna, MN. She met her husband, Chuck Sandmann, at a roller-skating rink in 1958 and they were married in 1960. They lived in Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, SD, and she spent a year overseas with Chuck while he was serving in the Army in Iear Overstein, Germany. They moved back to the Barron area where she raised her two sons, Daren and Dennis. Ruth waitressed in several area establishments where she served customers with a smile.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Chuck Sandmann; two sons, Daren (Beth) Sandmann and Dennis (Nancy) Sandmann; seven grandchildren, Danessa Sandmann, Blair (Shawn) Meyer, Jacob (Brooke) Sandmann, Timothy Sandmann, Jenna (Dylan) Guse, Matt (Janelle) Shearrow and Andrew (Emma Nowak) Shearrow; three great-grandchildren, Blake Slayton, MurphyJean Meyer and Evelyn Guse; a sister, Rachel (Joe) Craymer of Cummings, GA; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a great grandson, Easton Sandmann.
A memorial service for Ruth Sandmann was held at First Baptist Church in Barron on Tuesday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Floyde Lunde officiating. Visitation was held on Monday, September 27 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial was at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com
