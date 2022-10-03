Russell “Russ” Edward Galvin Jr., age 71, of Birchwood, WI, died Monday, September 26, 2022 in Rice Lake, WI.

He was born on September 20, 1951 in Washburn County, WI to Russell and Frances (Brown) Galvin Sr. 

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Galvin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments