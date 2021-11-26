Russell Lemler passed away Thursday November 18, 2021 at the age of 101. Russell was born May 14, 1920 to John and Madge (Mitchell) Lemler in Rice Lake. Russell graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1938 and moved to Milwaukee to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering and then in listed in the Air   Army which later became Air Force as a crew chief.  He was a test pilot for B 25s during World War ll and stationed in Hunter field in Savannah, Georgia. He was stationed in Texas, Alaska, Germany and South America  during his term in the Air Force and was honorably discharged after 4 years from May 9, 1942 to December 9, 1945.

In January of 1947, he married Doris (Mathews) Lemler of Rice Lake and lived in Rice Lake most of his life, then moved to Eau Claire until 2005, when they moved back to Rice Lake. Russ worked for Sam Parker, Link Ford then while in Eau Claire worked for Jim Carter Ford and Schilling Oil until his retirement as an accountant. In 1987 Russ became legally blind but that didn’t stop him from attending air events, like the Blue Angels with his son Todd who also was in the Air Force. Russ loved flying and had many stories of his journeys in the Air Force.

Russell is survived by his wife Doris of 73 years; a daughter Barbara (Russell) Smith; a son Todd Lemler of Hudson; a niece Donna Travis of Elk River; grand-children: Haylee Lemler, Amy Calloway, Greg Smith and four great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Madge Lemler, his brother and sister-in-law Don and Ethel Lemler, a son Thomas Byron Lemler.

Service to be in the spring.

Thank you to Cambridge Assisted living for the excellent care that dad received.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.  Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Lemler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments