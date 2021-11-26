Russell Lemler passed away Thursday November 18, 2021 at the age of 101. Russell was born May 14, 1920 to John and Madge (Mitchell) Lemler in Rice Lake. Russell graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1938 and moved to Milwaukee to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering and then in listed in the Air Army which later became Air Force as a crew chief. He was a test pilot for B 25s during World War ll and stationed in Hunter field in Savannah, Georgia. He was stationed in Texas, Alaska, Germany and South America during his term in the Air Force and was honorably discharged after 4 years from May 9, 1942 to December 9, 1945.
In January of 1947, he married Doris (Mathews) Lemler of Rice Lake and lived in Rice Lake most of his life, then moved to Eau Claire until 2005, when they moved back to Rice Lake. Russ worked for Sam Parker, Link Ford then while in Eau Claire worked for Jim Carter Ford and Schilling Oil until his retirement as an accountant. In 1987 Russ became legally blind but that didn’t stop him from attending air events, like the Blue Angels with his son Todd who also was in the Air Force. Russ loved flying and had many stories of his journeys in the Air Force.
Russell is survived by his wife Doris of 73 years; a daughter Barbara (Russell) Smith; a son Todd Lemler of Hudson; a niece Donna Travis of Elk River; grand-children: Haylee Lemler, Amy Calloway, Greg Smith and four great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Madge Lemler, his brother and sister-in-law Don and Ethel Lemler, a son Thomas Byron Lemler.
Service to be in the spring.
Thank you to Cambridge Assisted living for the excellent care that dad received.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.