Ruby Hineline, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8th, 2021.
She was born on May 22, 1927 to Benjamin and Julia Mitchell. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1946. She met the love of her life Forest Hineline at the Church of the Brethren. They were married on June 16th, 1946 in Stanley, WI; this marriage lasted 65 years until the passing of Forest.
Ruby found delight in taking care of her adoring husband and daughters. She loved working in the kitchen and was a phenomenal cook and baker. She treated her family and friends to homemade breads, pies, cookies and various treats. She enjoyed gardening and loved to make pickles and jellies to share with others. She was employed by the Rice Lake High School as a cook working over a steam kettle daily to provide home cooked hot meals to the staff and students during the 1960’s and 70’s. Ruby was a dreamer who loved gazing at the stars and making wishes come true.
Ruby was a resident at Care Partners for the past three years, where she enjoyed reading, word searches, and birdwatching. We want to extend our gratitude to the staff for her wonderful care.
Ruby was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ginny (George) Swanson of Rice Lake and Kristy (Lonnie) Peterson of Rice Lake; granddaughters, Theresa Swanson of Roseville, MN, Julia (Chris) Buergi of Rice Lake, Rick (Ena) Peterson of Springboro, OH, Rodney (Robin) Peterson of Cameron, WI, Rachel (Marcus) Thompson of Germantown, OH; great-grandchildren, Brock and Lincoln Buergi, Micah, Daniel, Isaac, Katie, Elijah, Kristin, Samuel, Silas, and Seth. Great great-grandchildren, Eliora and Benaiah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
