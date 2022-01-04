Roy Schieffer, age 72, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2021.
He was born on August 22, 1949, in Rice Lake, WI, the son of Milo and Elaine (Havel) Schieffer. He married Jane Pierick on January 8, 1972, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; a daughter, Stephanie of Superior, Colorado; two sons, Shane (Melanie) of Superior, Colorado and Lucas (Chris) of Golden, Colorado; five grandchildren, Savanna, Milo, Walker, Marshall and Shyanne; his mother, Elaine Schieffer; a brother, Gary (Sue); five sisters, Karen (Larry) Anderson, Sandra (Donald) Robarge, Cheryl (Michael) Tomesh, Michele (Michael) Willkom and Denise (Chris) Maresca; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Craig; a nephew, Craig Tomesh; and his father, Milo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The family requests that you wear a mask to the wake and the funeral.
Memorials appreciated to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona or your local Hospice organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.