...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Roy Edward Kuula, age 79, of Birchwood passed away June 8th. He was married to Joan for 35 years. Roy was born November 1st, 1942, in Hurley Wisconsin; graduated from high school in 1961. Roy married Judith Ojala and moved to Chicago where he worked on the B&O Railroad for 11 years. Roy moved his family to Birchwood in 1975 purchasing Don's Outlet, later renamed The Wigwam Trading Post, its original name.
Roy married Joan in 1987 and purchased Just Rite in 1995. His focus remained on his family and work. He personally touched many lives during those 47 years on Main Street. Roy always had time to talk and give smiles. What really mattered to most people was that Roy was there. Customers enjoyed him as much as they did shopping. Some will remember the Wigwam, others the Just Rite, still others Jenna, the “doggie in the window.” But all will remember the man, Roy.
