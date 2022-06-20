Roy Edward Kuula, age 79, of Birchwood passed away June 8th. He was married to Joan for 35 years. Roy was born November 1st, 1942, in Hurley Wisconsin; graduated from high school in 1961. Roy married Judith Ojala and moved to Chicago where he worked on the B&O Railroad for 11 years. Roy moved his family to Birchwood in 1975 purchasing Don's Outlet, later renamed The Wigwam Trading Post, its original name.

Roy married Joan in 1987 and purchased Just Rite in 1995. His focus remained on his family and work. He personally touched many lives during those 47 years on Main Street. Roy always had time to talk and give smiles.  What really mattered to most people was that Roy was there. Customers enjoyed him as much as they did shopping. Some will remember the Wigwam, others the Just Rite, still others Jenna, the “doggie in the window.” But all will remember the man, Roy.   

