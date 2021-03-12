Roxanne Johnson, age 48, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She was born on October 13, 1972 in Rice Lake to Cary and Linda (Huck) Javener. Roxanne graduated from the Barron High School and then attended WITC in Rice Lake. She owned and operated a day care in her home, worked for Kmart, Care Partners and Our House Assisted Living.
Roxanne enjoyed her kids and grandchildren; she enjoyed the outdoors and liked taking care of her appearance. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her hair, a big heart and just being strong.
She is survived by seven children, David Johnson (Paige Robinson) of Rice Lake, Daniel (Kassandra) Schultz of Cameron, Brandon Schultz (Rachel Huck) of Rice Lake, Salone Schultz of Rice Lake, Chase (Savana) Johnson of Turtle Lake, Kyler Strenke of Eau Claire and Kayden Strenke of Eau Claire; 18 grandchildren; her father, Cary Javener of Rice Lake; grandmother, Dorothy Hrdlicka of Rice Lake; brothers, Richard Becker of Rice Lake, Randy Becker of Ridgeland and Justin Javener (Tonya Ramelfanger) of Bloomer; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynne Javener and birthmother, Linda Dietrich.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Assembly of God in Rice Lake, Rev. Alan Klasi officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the funeral home.
