Ronald Stoeklen, age 81, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.
He was born on March 19, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Herbert and Helen (Krenn) Stoeklen. Ronnie was married to Betty Lincicome on November 15, 1958 in Campia, WI. He started Culligan in Rice Lake, worked for Rice Lake Retreading, drove semi for Chippewa Motor Freight and also owned and operated B&L Cleaning Service with his wife for 48 years.
Ronnie enjoyed playing dirty clubs with friends and family, loved his bus birthday parties with all his friends, enjoyed going to Vegas, but most of all he loved his hobby farm and Christmas Parties at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of 63 years; their children, Patty (Tom) Maher, Jeff (Ann) Stoeklen, Mike Stoeklen, Chris Stoeklen (Michelle Eastman), Brad Stoeklen (Julie Lulich) and Amy Stoeklen (Jerry Wenzel); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces.
As by request from Ronnie, there will be no funeral service. Cards and condolences may be sent to Betty Stoeklen, 914 Yorkshire Ave., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
