Ronald “Ronnie” Francis Kuruz, 81, of Rice Lake passed peacefully, June 27, 2021 at his home. He was born July 24, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Harriett (Kajowski) Kuruz. He was married in Davenport, IA on November 19, 1956 to Gladys (Swanson) Kuruz who preceded him in death on May 3, 2010.
Ronald owned and drove for his own trucking business. Not being a man to hold still, after his retirement from the trucking industry he began working at a local factory in Amery for an additional 10 years.
When Ron was not working he enjoyed spending his time taking his grandchildren for car rides, fishing, camping, and teaching them how to build and dismantle various items.
He is survived by daughters: Tammy (Josh) Nowak of Rice Lake; Victoria (Daren) Swanson of Cameron; sons: David (Vickie) Kuruz of Rice Lake, Joseph Kuruz of Homosassa, FL, and Gary Kuruz of Rice Lake; grandchildren: Adrian Holmstrom, Devan Swanson, Carter Swanson, Gavin Swanson, and numerous more; great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild on the way; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys "Bonnie" Kuruz; daughters: Sandy White and Debbie Lowrie; grandson, Justin Lowrie; and granddaughter, Stacey Kunkel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, and one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
