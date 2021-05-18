Ronald Matthew Marcon, age 80, of New Richmond, WI, - but his heart was still in Birchwood, WI - He died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
He was born on December 18, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Helen (Thibedeau) Marcon. Ron graduated from Birchwood High School in 1959 and then traveled the United States with a good buddy. In 1960, he entered the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division until 1963 and was Honorably Discharged. He had hoped this would cure his fear of heights.
He was married to Eileen Peterson on August 5,1967.
Ron was known for his loud laugh, practical jokes and determination to find the most remote fishing spot. He was a bit of a risk taker so adventures with him always resulted in a good story.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Marcon of New Richmond; two daughters, Cheryl (Todd) Braun of Ellsworth, WI and Diane (Kevin) Medchill of New Richmond; four grandchildren, Nick, Halle, Caleb and Jacob; six brothers, Albert Marcon Jr, Tom (Karen) Marcon, Daniel Sr. (Karen) Marcon, Donald Marcon, Fred (Mary) Marcon, Tim (Jean) Marcon; two sisters, Joan (Mike) Spalding and Connie (Mike) Ducommun; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Sr. and Helen Marcon.
Graveside Services and Military Rites will be accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
