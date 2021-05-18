Ronald Loyas, age 76, of Rice Lake, WI died November 27, 2020.
He was born on December 18, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Viola (Willie) Loyas. Ron graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1962 and then entered the United States Army and served in the 101st Airborne Division Infantry and was Honorably Discharged. He worked for many years at the Milwaukee Electric Tool as a Machinist. Ron loved hunting, fishing and war movies/memorabilia.
Survived by his daughter, Paula Loyas in West Bend, WI; two sons, Ron Loyas of Tennessee and Jon Loyas of West Bend, WI; three grandchildren, Tanner, Alyssa and Jacob Loyas; two sisters, Mariann (Fred) Ager of Arlington, Texas and Karen (Tom) Swierczek of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers, Thomas (Diane) Loyas of Long Lake, WI and Doug (Sharon) Loyas of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Viola Loyas; a baby brother, Danny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, with interment and Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church on the day of the funeral service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
