Ronald E. Enders, 82, St. Paul, MN, formerly of Cameron, WI, passed away on January 19, 2023, peacefully at home with family after a long and valiant battle with illness. He was born on June 26, 1940 in Rice Lake, WI to Edward and Inez (Briggs) Enders.

Ron graduated from Cameron High School in 1959 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. Ron went on to graduate from Metropolitan State University with a Bachelor’s degree and St. Mary’s University in Minnesota with Master’s degree. He was married to his wife Kathleen, who he met in 1969 through mutual friends in Minneapolis, MN. They were married on April 4, 1970 in Gregory, South Dakota. Ron was a true lover of life and he loved his family deeply. He was a wonderful father and husband, lover of nature, lifelong learner and Green Bay Packers fan. You never had to worry about entertaining anyone when he was in attendance, he was always the life of the party. Ron was a one of a kind. He will be forever remembered, never forgotten and will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

