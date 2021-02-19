Ronald Hagen, 73, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Ron was born on April 1, 1947 in Crookston, MN, to Veril and Gloria (Ryan) Hagen. Upon high school graduation, he proudly served as a member of the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Determan, on June 5, 1970. Throughout their lives together Ron and Mary made their homes in West Fargo, ND, Columbus, NE, Goodland, KS, Pelican Rapids, MN, and finally in Rice Lake, WI.
Ron’s large personality and love of life had an impact on so many people while living in Rice Lake. He was an Instructor at WITC for about 24 years teaching traditional and non-traditional students the art of Telecommunications (Telephone Installation & Repair). He loved the outdoors, especially golf and hunting. Ron served on the Board of Directors for Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron, Wisconsin where he scored a hole in one on Sept.25th, 2012.
Some of Ron’s most memorable moments came during his 31 years of coaching many basketball players who developed through the Rice Lake system. A few of his proudest accomplishments were winning the championship in both boys’ and girls’ City League in the same year, receiving Coach of the Year while coaching for the UW-Barron County Women’s basketball team, taking his summer traveling team (the Comets) to the Badger State Games, and coaching his own children and so many others who became “his kids.”
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary, of 50 years; his four children, Billie Jo Barry of Eagan, MN, Christopher Hagen of Rice Lake, WI, Jonathan (Cherie) Hagen of Rice Lake, WI, Angela (Robert) Berndt of Ashland, WI; and his siblings, Terry (Joyce) Hagen of Georgetown, TX, Natalie (Ian) Child of Olympia, WA; Shawn (Paulette) Hagen of Hawley, MN. He is also survived by his three beloved grandchildren, Darien Barry of Minneapolis, MN, Isaak Barry of Eagan, MN, and Reid Hagen of Rice Lake, WI; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, February 20, 2021. The funeral mass is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church prior to the funeral mass.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of preparations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.