Romaine Joseph Quinn

Romaine Quinn, age 80, of Birchwood, WI died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 9, 1939 in Markville, MN to Alfred and Hildegarde (Leibel) Quinn. After he graduated from High School he then attended UW Eau Claire. He entered the United States Army and served in the Army Security Agency and was stationed in Turkey from 1960-1963 and was later Honorably Discharged. Romaine was married to Janet Tucker on March 17, 1963 in Barron, WI. They owned and operated several businesses in the Rice Lake area for many years. He also a chairman on the Birchwood Town Board, a chairman on the County Board and was vice chairman for the Washburn County Veteran Service Office.
Romaine loved dealing with politics, going hunting and loved to serve his community.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Quinn; four children, Scott Quinn, Jacqueline Quinn, Romaine Quinn II and Justin (Catalina) Quinn; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Pat (Joanne) Quinn and Dennis (Dorthea) Quinn; three sisters, Rosemary Gabriel, Joan Christopherson and Ann (Kenny) Fetkenhauer; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hildegarde Quinn; and a brother, John Quinn.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Birchwood Fire Hall, N1549 County Road T, Birchwood, Wisconsin, 54817.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.