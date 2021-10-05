Romaine Barrick, 92, of Rice Lake, WI passed away September 24, 2021. She was born in Shermans Dale, PA to George and Florence (Brownawell) Sloop April 27, 1929. While living there, she met her future husband, Ralph Barrick, and they married in Hagerstown, MD on December 28, 1948. They lived in several places in Pennsylvania before moving to Wisconsin in 1995.
Romaine was a quiet woman who collected owls and loved "the Price is Right." One of her favorite memories was the trip she and Ralph took to be part of the studio audience at the show. She took special training through her church for community service and participated in relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
Romaine is survived by her children, Lavonne (Robert) Furlott, Stephen (Valerie) Barrick; brother, Clyde (Arlene) Sloop; sister, Marian Roddy; granddaughter, Marsha (Chris) Vergata; nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Sloop; husband, Ralph Barrick; sisters, Alice King, Janet Guiles; brothers, Chester Sloop, Harold Sloop, John Sloop, Raymond Sloop; and grandson, Jeremy Barrick.
Private funeral services with the family will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.