Roger W. Hansen Jr.
Age 72, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Rice Lake.
Roger was born on May 24, 1948 in Rice Lake to Roger Sr. and Delores (Brunette) Hansen. He graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1966, graduated from UW Eau Claire and the graduated with a PhD in Chemistry from UW Madison. He taught as a teachers assistant and then became a Professor in Chemistry at UW Madison.
He volunteered at the Pioneer Village Museum Barron County Historical Society. He enjoyed juggling, doing rope tricks, telling stories and tending his orchard. Roger built a 4 meter monochromator at the Synchrotron Radiation Center in Stoughton, WI.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Dan Hansen and Peer Hansen both of Rice Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Delores and a sister, Olenna Hansen.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2-5PM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Pioneer Village Museum Barron County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.