Roger Lee Aderman, age 86, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Marshfield, WI.

He was born on December 14, 1935 in Niagara, WI to Oscar and Anne (Boerner) Aderman. Roger graduated from Niagara High School and then graduated from a business school in Madison, WI. He was married to Beverly Carson on December 3, 1955 in Oregon, WI. They owned and operated the Far West Marketing for many years which dealt in office work. Roger and Bev also lived in Thousand Oaks, CA for over 29 years and moved to Rice Lake in 2007. Roger was also a crossing guard in Rice Lake for many years.

He enjoyed golfing, playing the piano, going to concerts in the park and hunting. He was very active in the Masonic Lodge where he was a Shriner and also active in the Bethany Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl (Eric) Johnson and Michele (Gregg) Willimott; 5 grandchildren, Anthony (Janess), Graham (Crissy), Taylor (Victoria), Rachel and Seth (AubreyEnna); 7 great grandchildren, Shaymus, Max, Charlotte, Heath, Geneva, Calvin, Garrett; and a future great granddaughter; a dear friend, Pat Krall; a brother, Donald (Patricia) Aderman; sister-in-law, Billie Aderman; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents; great granddaughter, Celeste; and 2 brothers, Darrell and William.

Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Arthur Bergren and Rev. Carmala Aderman officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church or Lung Cancer Research. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments