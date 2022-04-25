Robin Matthys-Arnold, 56, of Cumberland passed on April 21, 2022.

Robin’s donations to date have saved the lives of three people, plus two more who will receive the life changing gift of sight, and more are in line to be blessed by her other donations.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Matthys-Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

