Roberta Pratt passed away at Mayo Health Care in Barron on August 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. She was born February 19, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI to Jean (Montag) and Daniel Herman Ausman. Robbie grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Central High School in 1971. She entered a two-year nursing program in Milwaukee that soon took her to Lakland, TX. She then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973.
During her service she was in Vietnam from 1974-75 as a trauma, emergency and psychological nurse. Robbie was medically discharged from service after being wounded. Following her discharge she finished her nursing degree in TX. Feeling a call to come home, she moved back to WI where she started driving taxi for 15 years.
Robbie enjoyed taking life by the horns. She was always up for adventures. There was a time in her life when she worked a carnival in Racine for five years. She never met anyone who could not be her friend. As a result of her travels she made an incredible amount of friends. When she was not out on her many grand adventures, Robbie enjoyed talking with her friends from around the world online, camping, helping with camp meetings, making cards for her ministry, fishing, and volunteering at the Yours, Mine and Our Thrift Store. Robbie’s love, kindness and ministry was felt for all who had the honor of crossing her path. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Robbie first met Wyatt Pratt when they were both 12 years old. They got Indian Spiritually married in Hayward in 1993 and later were married in Barron on March 3, 2005. She and Wyatt joined the Rice Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2006.
She is survived by her husband Wyatt of Cumberland; her daughter, Linda Babl of Converse, TX; brother, Rick Ausman of Madison, and sister, Rachel Ausman of Denver, CO. Robbie was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Rice Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Full military honors will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner; where she will be added to the veteran’s wall at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
