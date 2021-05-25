Roberta J. Ott, age 70, of Two Rivers passed away May 16, 2021 from heart failure. She was born Roberta Wojcik on May 29, 1950, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, she grew up in the Barron area, attended UW-Oshkosh, married in Manitowoc, and started a family in Two Rivers. The family grew in Eau Claire, then moved back to Two Rivers with her family where she remained. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend, equally generous with her kindness and cheer. She is survived by her husband Richard Ott. They were married January 29, 1972. Roberta is also survived by sons Travis (1976) and Eric (1980) Ott. She is mother in-law to Maheen and Ya-Wen Ott and grandmother to Levi (2009) and Zara (2010) Ott.
