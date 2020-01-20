Robert Weber age 88, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland, Barron, WI surrounded by his family that cared for him deeply.Bob was born in Elgin, Illinois on August 18, 1931 to John and Maude (Stead) Weber. He entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and served in the Korean Conflict and was Honorably Discharged. Bob was married to Donna Stearns on October 15, 1955 in Rice Lake. Bob and Donna owned and operated restaurants on Main Street in Rice Lake and in the late 50’s he went to The Gamble Store on Main Street and worked there until they had a Halloween fire in 1965. Bob then became the AST at the Rice Lake Armory full time for the National Guard for 28 years as First Sergeant retiring in 1992. Bob raced stock cars at both Rice Lake speedways for several years, owned an airplane and loved to fly. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and fishing. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Mary Weber of Rice Lake; two daughters, Lorinda Selzler of Barron and Roxanne Evereart of Rice Lake; four grandsons, Brian, Jason (Stephanie), Justin (Kaleena) and Brent; five great grandchildren, Mathew, Luke, Mya, Brody and Emmalyn; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Weber; a son-in-law, Craig Evereart; his parents, John and Maude Weber; and a brother, Kenny Weber. Visitation was held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake. Graveside Service and Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Robert Weber
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.