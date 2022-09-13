BUCKWHEAT, Robert Joseph, 79, was born December 23, 1943 and died August 31, 2022 in Radisson.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Buckwheat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

