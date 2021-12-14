Robert James Yarish passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at his home on Lake Montanis in the early morning hours of November 27th, 2021. He was healthy until the very end when he succumbed to a sudden, progressive attack of a blood disease known as lymphoma.
He was born on March 14,1923 in Phillips, Wisconsin. He met his beloved Miriam after moving to Rice Lake in his teenage years and they both graduated from Rice Lake High School. They were married in 1943 while he was training in the Army Air Force. After extensive training around the country, he served in WWII as a sergeant in the European theater with the 8th Air Force, 458th Bomber group in England. Upon arrival home, he was blessed to greet Pamela, his first child.
After the war, he worked in many jobs to support his soon to be growing family. His early employment included Coca Cola delivery man and Nash Rambler sales manager. Following that he was manager of the Quality Dairy, a business started and owned by his father. He eventually landed a sales job at Thorp Finance. While there, his work ethic and honesty drew the attention of a man that was looking for a partner in a collection business. The business was called Bonded Collections and when he took over from his partner, he grew the company to many offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Additionally, he was involved in real estate ventures including apartment buildings and most notably, developing the land east of Lake Montanis with longtime friend Lind Knudson. He continued to work in some capacity until the age of 96, when Covid caused his employees to work remotely, and finally to sell the business he loved so much.
His passions were traveling, fishing, and hunting, which ultimately took him to many places around the world. In 1954, he became the inaugural Secretary of the Oisconsin Fish and Game Club, a post he held through 1969. The club was started by Delbert Momson, Bob’s father James and still operates with multiple fishing and hunting venues in Ontario, Canada. He rarely missed a Packer game, but of course he always held the Vikings in (distant) second place. Despite his success and legendary prowess, he always had time for his family, friends, and others in need. As his age continued to outpace his friends, he kept his family and remaining friends close to his heart.
Bob and Miriam attended the United Church of Christ in Rice Lake until its dissolution, whereupon they joined the United Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member and donor. And he was a member of several beneficent clubs, including Elks, Moose, American Legion, VFW, and planted American flags on the graves of veterans every Veterans’ Day for many years. He was well known as a kind, generous, and loving warrior to those who knew him well. He will be missed by many beyond measure.
Bob was predeceased by wife Miriam in 2018. He is survived by his children, Mark (Diane) Yarish, Scott (Marsha) Yarish, Gretchen (David) Lindgren, Pamela Sybela Yarish; along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a service at United Presbyterian Church on December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family would ask that everyone please wear a mask even if you have been vaccinated. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the www.unitedpresricelake.com/live-streaming or at Jon Tillung Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Rice Lake Area Veteran Center or Barron County Humane Society.
