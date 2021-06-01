Robert H. Klopp, age 80, of Cameron, WI died Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 10th, 1940 to Irvin & Esther (Nelson) Klopp at Mondovi, WI. On March 7th, 1959, he was married to Evelyn Gunderson at East Bennett Valley Church. Robert was a hard worker all of his life & was a farmer at heart. He loved the outdoors & fishing with family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Barbara Koger, grandson: Mathew Klopp & brothers-in-law: Joseph Helgeson & Joseph Rowan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Evelyn, sons: Randy, Aaron & Jason (Lynn) Klopp, daughter: Rebecca (Dale) Valencour, grandchildren: Mitchell (Chanel), Alex (Sam), Andrew, Abby, Jillian (Clare), Avery & Mason Klopp & Jacques Valencour, great granddaughters: Addisyn, Ashtyn, Oaklyn & Kaylee, adopted grandson: Brodie Newton, brother: Rodney (Nancy) Klopp, sisters: Rachel Rowan & Ellie Helgeson, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29th at Faith Lutheran Church in Cameron with Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services & interment will take place later in the day at East Bennett Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
