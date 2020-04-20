Robert Lancaster “gave up the spirit, and died in a good old age, an old man, and full of years; and was gathered to his people” (Genesis 25:8) in mid-April at the home of his daughter in Cameron, WI.
Robert grew up on a farm in a Swedish-speaking community in northern Minnesota. He served in the 603rd Medium Tank Company assigned to the Pacific Theater during World War II, after which he entered the service of God, ministering and pastoring in the Minnesota communities of Bemidji, Cottonwood, Granite Falls, and International Falls. He volunteered with various ministries, including a long tenure as a radio preacher with daily broadcasts of “Morning Meditations” in Southwest Minnesota where he also operated a job printing shop and weekly newspaper.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edith Adelaide (Sjoquist) and George Thomas Lancaster, sister Joan Marie Lancaster, his cherished wife, Lorraine Delores (Kelly) Lancaster, and his son, David Jonathan Lancaster. He is survived by his brothers, Gerald and Gordon, three sons, two daughters, the spouses of his children, an innumerable host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and spiritual children whose lives have been impacted by the grace of God through Robert’s steadfast testimony for Jesus.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, burial was held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
