Robert Rugroden, age 55, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Rice Lake.
He was born on February 23, 1966 in Rice Lake to Wilfred and Eunice (Olsen) Rugroden. Bob graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1984. He worked for the City of Rice Lake for the Parks and Recreation Department, Rice Lake School District as a custodian, several engineering companies in the area as a surveyor and Menards.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, snowmobiling, was very active in the Awana Clubs at church and loved all of his dogs he has had during his life. Bob loved being with and playing with his nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was also his father and mothers primary caregiver for many years.
He is survived by his father, Wilfred Rugroden; four brothers, Jonathan (Lorraine) Rugroden, Joseph Rugroden, Thomas Rugroden and Timothy (Theresa) Rugroden; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Cody Kargus and Rev. Steve Svendsen officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Providence Reformed Baptist Church or Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
