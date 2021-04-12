Robert Kelly, age 97, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Robert Kelly was born on January 4, 1924 in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating early from High School in January 1942, he entered the United States Navy in May 1942. He served as a Corpsman in the Pacific during World War II, spending much of his time in the Philippines. On his return from the war in 1945, he began working for the Minnegasco Gas Company as Manager of their Printing Department.
He obtained his pilot’s license in 1955, and purchased a small plane that he flew to and from Minneapolis to Canada to go on fishing and hunting trips with his brother, Jim Kelly. He purchased his beloved property on Lake of the Woods in Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada in 1956. He continued flying his plane back and forth between his home in Minneapolis and his cabin in Canada.
Bob retired after working 32 years for Minnegasco to enjoy his property in Canada. He spent the rest of his life doing what he truly loved; hunting and fishing. Our Uncle Bob was never alone as he always had a dog by his side, and made many lifelong friends in Nestor Falls. Many family members and friends spent their vacations enjoying being at Lake of the Woods with him. Uncle Bob also enjoyed pheasant hunting with his good hunting buddies, and his nephews. Uncle Bob finally gave up flying at the age of 80 to the relief of his family, but that did not stop him from hunting and fishing. Uncle Bob shot his last duck at 94 years of age. Our family has so many wonderful memories of the times we spent with our Uncle Bob at his cabin in Canada.
Although Uncle Bob was never married; his nephew, Paul Bach, and nieces, Mary (Bach) Hover and Kathy Bach always thought of him as their second dad. Uncle Bob was more like a Grandpa to his grand nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucie Kelly; brother, Jim Kelly, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Jim Bach. He is survived by several cousins; his nephew, Paul Bach (Karen) of Peabody, Massachusetts; his nieces, Mary Hover (Greg) of Chetek, and Kathy Bach of Rice Lake; along with his grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.
A private service will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
